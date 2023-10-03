Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 386,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $110,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

