Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Clime Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90.
About Clime Capital
