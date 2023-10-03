Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 19.74.
Clime Capital Company Profile
