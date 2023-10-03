Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $11.52.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
