Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

