Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Coffee has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

