Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 11,024 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

