Columbus Macro LLC Acquires Shares of 27,419 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %

C opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.