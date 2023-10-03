Columbus Macro LLC Buys 2,789 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

