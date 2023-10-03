Columbus Macro LLC Buys 9,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

