Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

