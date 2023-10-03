Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $385.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.94 and a 200-day moving average of $366.80. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

