Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

