Columbus Macro LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 381,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 531,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 552,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTIP stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.