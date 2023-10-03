Columbus Macro LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 381,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 531,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 552,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
VTIP stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
