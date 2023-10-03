Columbus Macro LLC Has $781,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $366.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

