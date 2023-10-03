Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $109.27 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.