Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

