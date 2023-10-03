Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $834.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $861.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.46. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

