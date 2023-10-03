Columbus Macro LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.