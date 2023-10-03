Columbus Macro LLC Sells 106 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $260.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.17. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $258.83 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

