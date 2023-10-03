Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

