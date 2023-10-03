Columbus Macro LLC Sells 23,303 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

