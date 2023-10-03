Columbus Macro LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70. The company has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

