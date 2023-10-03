Columbus Macro LLC Sells 695 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

