Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 882,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,528,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

