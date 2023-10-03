Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

