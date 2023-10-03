Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 966,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.07 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

