Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Commerzbank
Commerzbank Price Performance
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.