Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.96 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 23.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

