Comparing Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Standard Chartered pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A Standard Chartered $23.98 billion 1.03 $2.95 billion $0.89 10.18

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A Standard Chartered 11.27% 6.96% 0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Standard Chartered 1 3 0 0 1.75

Standard Chartered has a consensus target price of $930.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,164.90%. Given Standard Chartered’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Chartered is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Summary

Standard Chartered beats Akbank T.A.S. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.



Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Standard Chartered



Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

