Comparing bleuacacia (BLEU) & Its Competitors

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare bleuacacia to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bleuacacia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 111 576 847 15 2.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.20%. Given bleuacacia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.35 billion $31.56 million 50.74

bleuacacia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Summary

bleuacacia competitors beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About bleuacacia

(Get Free Report)

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.