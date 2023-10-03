Comparing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SMART Global and SEALSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SMART Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SMART Global and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global -1.56% 32.78% 6.91% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and SEALSQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.68 $66.56 million ($0.55) -44.62 SEALSQ $23.20 million 0.61 $5.77 million N/A N/A

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Summary

SMART Global beats SEALSQ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries. SEALSQ Corp was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland. SEALSQ Corp is a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG.

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.