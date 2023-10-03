Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.