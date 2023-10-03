Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

