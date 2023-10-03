Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Chubb stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $181.23 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

