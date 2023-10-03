Conning Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.