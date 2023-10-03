Conning Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $571.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

