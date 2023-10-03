Conning Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $147.98 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.