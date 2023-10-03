Conning Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

