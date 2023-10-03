Conning Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $321.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.74 and a 200 day moving average of $326.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

