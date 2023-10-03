Conning Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.8 %

NSC opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.68 and its 200 day moving average is $213.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

