Conning Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.