Conning Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $818.03 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $807.98 and its 200 day moving average is $780.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,982,965 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

