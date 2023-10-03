Conning Inc. Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $440.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.