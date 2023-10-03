ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

