ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 11,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.2 %

COP opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.