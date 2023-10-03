Contrasting Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $505.00 million 1.08 $521.00 million $10.25 1.17

Analyst Recommendations

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sagen MI Canada.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sagen MI Canada and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ambac Financial Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

Profitability

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group 111.98% 41.52% 6.14%

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Sagen MI Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

