Contrasting U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Gold Reserve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $470,000.00 529.52 -$8.60 million ($0.07) -35.71

Profitability

U.S. GoldMining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Gold Reserve N/A -14.20% -13.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.38%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Gold Reserve on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Free Report)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. Gold Reserve Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.