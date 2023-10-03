Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,055 shares of company stock worth $2,746,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,269 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

