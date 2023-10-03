CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at CorMedix

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,183.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 162,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.87.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Featured Stories

