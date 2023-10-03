Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $367.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.53 million. Analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costamare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 1,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.