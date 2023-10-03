Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 379.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $571.31 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The stock has a market cap of $253.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

