CPR Investments Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 299,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
